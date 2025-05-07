Trailer for The Long Walk, a new nightmare from Steven King

The trailer to Steven King's The Long Walk opens with heartwarming guitar tinklings as young men share their names and set out on a walk. The creator's name notwithstanding, a few clues might soon be observed that not everything is lovely in the country—but when the mood changes you'll know it!

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mocking Jay – Pts. 1&2 , and The Ballad of the Songbirds & Snakes), comes THE LONG WALK, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

It might be too grim for the age we're in, but it's going to make a very good point about it: "There is no finish line."

