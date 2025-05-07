Vice President JD Vance threatens international tourists who visit the United States

In preparation for the 2025 FIFA World Cup, couch enthusiast and one of the last people to see the Pope alive, Trump's tiny right-hand JD Vance is threatening international tourists.

"We will have visitors probably from close to a hundred countries," he said at a White House event. "We want them to come, we want them to celebrate, we want them to watch the games." "But when the time is up, they'll have to go home, otherwise they will have to talk to Secretary Noem," he added about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was sitting a few chairs down from him. RawStory

JD Vance doesn't understand how tourism works and is doing his level best to ensure the 2025 World Cup is a failure. Threatening people with creepy, puppy-killing Kristi Noem like the boogeyman will only encourage tourist dollars to stay in their home countries, and watch the football games from the safety of their own, clean couch. Tourism is already crashing; there have been too many stories of people disappearing into our brownshirted Customs and Border Protection system.

