With ten thousand trucks, around eight hundred million dollars in inventory, sitting around collecting dust as the glue weakens, why is Tesla still making Cybertrucks?

Having produced over six thousand new trucks in Q1 of 2025 at its Austin Gigglefactory, Tesla seems unable to sell them. Inventory has been sitting around since 2024 and has grown to a massive fleet. Just washing the stainless steel cars has to cost the overvalued carmaker a bundle. I guess mothballing the whole facility is more expensive than piling up unwanted trucks.

With an average selling price hovering around $78,000, this stockpile represents a big chunk of capital, potentially reaching close to $800 million worth of unsold Cybertrucks. Industry observers suggest that the growing inventory is more likely a consequence of sluggish sales rather than a sudden spike in production. In fact, there are indications that Tesla has deliberately reduced the Cybertruck production rate in recent months. Adding to the challenge, a significant part of the current inventory consists of vehicles manufactured in 2024, meaning some units are already several months old. Even the "Foundation Series" Cybertrucks, the production of which ceased in October 2024, are still reportedly sitting in inventory. ArenaEv

The problems with the Cybertruck far outweigh a reduction in price that Tesla's new rear wheel drive only model can bring to the table. It is ugly, has required a stunning number of recalls, and is a poor fit for someone who needs a work truck. Being the sub-brand of the world's richest fascist oligarch, perhaps the most hated man alive, Elon Musk, has killed sales. The core group of folks who agree with his politics has also been trained to hate EV cars. While folks in older model Tesla cars can slap a sticker on the back to declare their distaste for Tesla's glorious, often absent, leader, people who buy a Cybertruck are flying a MAGA flag. While vandalism and other acts of protest will likely slow down at their dealerships, I doubt sales are picking back up.

