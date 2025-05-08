Kind human helps hermit crabs move out of their trash homes and into fresh clean shells!

In trying times like the ones we're currently living through, I like to remind myself that there are awesome humans out there doing great things. One such outstanding person is photographer and conservationist Shawn Miller, aka "Kylesthenix" on social media, who has helped thousands of hermit crabs move out of their literal trash homes and into nice clean shells.

His mission started after he noticed hermit crabs living in plastic containers and other discarded waste on the beaches of Okinawa. He started carrying a collection of nice clean shells, and when he'd encounter a crab living in a plastic or trash "shell," he'd offer the crab a selection of new homes. The crabs seemed delighted and would shed their old trash homes and move into the new clean shell homes—sometimes in less than a minute! He also began carving tracking numbers and inspirational and educational messages on the shells, to spread the word to other humans.

Miller also created the "Make the Switch 4 Nature" hermit crab conservation project, which helps give crabs new homes and helps educate humans about the importance of leaving shells on the beach where they belong—so that hermit crabs can use them when they outgrow their current chosen shells.

If you want to learn more about the project, visit the Make the Switch 4 Nature Instagram page, where you can see lots of gorgeous photos of hermit crabs in their beautiful new shells. And to learn more about Shawn Miller and his conservation mission, visit his Instagram or YouTube, or watch his TED Talk.

