Moby relaunches free music library for creatives, with 500 new tracks

Electronic musician, producer, DJ, and "cultural polymath" Moby recently relaunched Mobygratis, the free sound library that he originally created in 2005 to provide indie musicians, filmmakers, and artists of all kinds with high-quality, free music to use in their creative endeavors—to date over 50,000 film and media projects have utilized Mobygratis' offerings!

In the relaunch, in addition to the original songs, Moby has added 500 new tracks—and they're all available in MP3, WAV, and multitrack formats, making them easier to work with. Music Radar provides further details:

The library also now has improved search and filter functionality, so you're able to filter tracks by genre, mood or BPM to hone in on exactly the vibe you're looking for. Most of the music in the library can be used in any non-commercial creative project, with the proviso that it cannot be used to promote animal products or right-wing political causes. If you'd like to use the tracks in monetized or commercial projects, you'll need to apply for a license.

Moby made the relaunch announcement last week via this video on his YouTube channel, describing his vision regarding the different ways people might use the library's tracks, which are mostly instrumental, in order to encourage creativity:

"You can do whatever you want with it. You can remix it, you can edit it, you can add parts to it, you can play clarinet on it, you can use it for social media, for films, for choreography. Basically, the idea is COMPLETE creative freedom. I don't want to inhibit whatever you're going to do with Mobygratis, with the music here. Basically, I've made this music, almost everything on the site is an instrumental, because I want to leave it a little bit neutral so you can change it and you can add to it."

In the video, he also reiterates the point that the music is free, and has very few restrictions:

"Also, to be really clear, it's free. There's no bait and switch; it's not like you sign up for seven days free and then all of a sudden you have to pay something. Nope. It's free. And one of my goals with Mobygratis is to create as few barriers to use as possible. I want you to just dive in, use the music and we can see, or you can see, what happens. And the basic answer to any question is yes. So if you're worried about can you use it for this or can you do this, most likely the answer is yes because I don't want to be the police. I don't want to stop you from doing things. I just want you to be creative and use this music however you want."

Moby also states in the video that he'll be adding even more songs to the platform in the future, so there will be even more choices soon!

Visit Mobygratis here. And happy creating!

Previously:

• Moby wants you to give him a call

• Moby says he has secret intelligence info on Trump