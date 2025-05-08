Physicist Richard Feynman explains sunlight, trees, and fire in a simple yet fascinating way

Here is Richard Feynman talking about the wonder of Science, and a new way of looking at how trees use sunlight to build themselves out of the carbon atoms in the air, and then what happens when those carbon atoms are able to reunite with oxygen atoms in the air.

Feynman explains the process with such a fresh approach, and with such delight and enthusiasm, he transforms a mundane everyday process into a fascinating miracle.

Feynman (1918-1988) was a Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist who was famous for his talks and lectures about Science for non-experts. His strong New York City accent complements his practical, common sense explanations of complex phenomena.

