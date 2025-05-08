Pub sorry it hosted Hitler birthday party

Nine nazis were arrested in England after posting photos of themselves celebrating Hitler's birthday party at a pub in Oldham. Among the delights were a cake with swatiska icing and Nazi flags; the pub, for its part, says they were tricked and that the men concealed the paraphernalia. The birthday celebration wasn't a crime ("a website run by the Neo-Nazi group described the event as a celebration of the 136th birthday of Uncle A") but associated activities are, such as possessing explosives.

Greater Manchester Police said it had conducted morning raids across Rochdale, Bolton, Trafford, Stockport and Southport seizing swords, a crossbow, imitation firearms and a suspected grenade. The force said the nine had been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Public Order Act offences, including displaying written material intended to stir up racial hatred.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the pub's own staff reported the incident to police.



The pub said staff were unaware of the group's presence until the following day and have reported the incident to police. … One picture, showing three men with their faces pixelated holding a flag emblazoned with a swastika, SS bolts and the Iron Cross, has been digitally altered to include a black and white photograph of Hitler.