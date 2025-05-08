Tomáš Kopečný, the Czech Republic's Envoy for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, wore socks showing a Kremlin tower and St. Basil's Cathedral ablaze. The famed 16th-century church has long been a symbol of Russia and the nearby Kremlin; officials from it were displeased by the garment.

"Now Kopečný wears socks or underwear, and tomorrow he'll be in braces. Why do we look at these degenerates as if our lives depend on them?," said Andrey Klimov, Russia's Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, according to Pravda. "Sick people should go see a shrink."

Kopečný hailed his socks, which are apparently made in Ukraine.

"For four years, the Russians have been bombarding Ukrainian cities with missiles and killing innocent people," Kopečný commented to TN.cz. "That doesn't bother them. But a pair of symbolic Ukrainian socks showing what it might look like if the same happened to their cities made them furious. I wish they had the same sensitivity toward the cities they're destroying themselves."

