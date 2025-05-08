Salt Lake City and Boise outmaneuver state bans with official Pride flags

City leaders in Utah and Idahol have adopted a policy of malicious compliance.

Republican lawmakers banned "unofficial" flags, to keep city halls from flying Pride flags. The cities of Boise and Salt Lake City simply made the flags their official city symbols. Salt Lake City has adopted three new official flags!

Earlier this year, Utah and Idaho's Republican-controlled legislatures passed bans on flying the rainbow pride flags and other "unofficial flags" on government property.

Leaders in both states' capital cities, Salt Lake City and Boise, recently devised an inventive workaround – changing their official flags.

Salt Lake City's mayor, Erin Mendenhall, proposed the adoption of three new city flags, which were unanimously approved by the city council. All three have the city's traditional sego lily design, respectively imposed over a pride flag, a trans flag and a Juneteenth commemoration flag.

"Our city flags are powerful symbols representing Salt Lake City's values," said Mendenhall in a press release. "I want all Salt Lakers to look up at these flags and be reminded that we value diversity, equity and inclusion – leaving no doubt that we are united as a city and people, moving forward together."