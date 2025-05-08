Site has all the classic MacOS themes you could ever want

The Mac Themes Garden showcases more than 3,000 themes for the classic MacOS. Remember when it was easy? There's an index of authors, a search so you can find whatever dimly-remembered one you had on your Bondi Blue G3 in 1998, and an explanation from curator Damien Erambert. See also Harry's archive.

The schemes showcased were initially gathered by scraping the Kaleidoscope Scheme Archive from the Wayback Machine around 2018 for use with my bot on Bluesky, Mastodon and later Cohost (RIP), following in the tracks of the defunct @kaleidoscopemac account on Twitter. A few years later, I grew frustrated with the fact that the only "evidence" of these schemes were .gif files from the early 2000s. That's when I started (and hope to finish soon…) the task of "recording" every Kaleidoscope scheme at my disposal.

Windows 95/98 has its own heroes.

