This caterpillar turns into a fuzzy moth queen, but not before freaking you out with its acid-spraying tentacles

In this striking video, a caterpillar transforms into a puss moth (Cerura vinula). The metamorphosis shows the creature shifting through various stages, changing shape and color while wiggling its tail filaments, called flagellae.

The adult moth appears soft and fuzzy, with whitish-gray wings crossed by wave-like dark lines.

When threatened, this remarkable caterpillar raises its head to display bright red markings while waving its twin tail filaments like whips. If that visual warning fails, it can spray formic acid from these filaments — not from a separate gland as sometimes reported. The display is thought to mimic dangerous creatures like snakes, deterring birds and other predators.

The caterpillar feeds peacefully on poplar, willow, aspen, and sallow leaves, growing up to 80 millimeters in length — quite large for a caterpillar!

Note: This European species shouldn't be confused with the North American "puss caterpillar," which uses venomous spines rather than acid spray for defense.



