Yikes: Trump "doesn't know" his own surgeon general pick — but crackpot RFK Jr. says she's "fantastic" (video)

Donald Trump says he tapped MAHA influencer Casey Means for U.S. Surgeon General because conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. think's she's "fantastic." Never mind that the president admits he doesn't really know his nominee.

And never mind that Means, a 37-year-old supplement peddler, never finished her residency, nor that her medical license is inactive, according to the Daily Beast. Heck, RFK Jr. didn't have any experience as a health professional before running the U.S. Department of Health, and Pete Hegseth was a drunk Fox News clown before getting picked as U.S. Secretary of Defense. And we have all seen how well these two Trump-picks have done.

"Bobby thought she was fantastic," Trump told a reporter when asked why he picked a non-practicing doctor to be the Nation's Doctor. "She wanted to be an academic as opposed to a surgeon…Bobby really thought she was great." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

"I don't know her," Trump admitted, explaining that he was simply going on the recommendation of an anti-vaxxer who has spread dangerous conspiracy theories about the measles, among other health-related misinformation. But just because he doesn't know the residency drop-out doesn't mean he can't praise her. "She is an outstanding person," he continued. "A great academic, actually. So I think she'll be great."

This comes after Trump's first fantastic pick for U.S. Surgeon General — former Fox News contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat —fell through for misrepresenting her credentials.

REPORTER: You just announced a new nominee for US Surgeon General who never finished her residency, and is not a practicing physician. So can you explain why you picked her to be America's top doctor?



TRUMP: Because Bobby thought she was fantastic … I don't know her pic.twitter.com/ZYjtiPk4sH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2025

