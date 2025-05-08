Trump threatening judges gets Chief Justice Roberts' attention

Hoping the Judiciary finds a way to maintain a "degree of independence," Chief Justice Roberts asked the face-eating leopard to perhaps not eat judges' faces.

"In our Constitution, judges and the judiciary is a co-equal branch of government, separate from the others, with the authority to interpret the Constitution as law — and strike down, obviously, acts of Congress or acts of the President. And that innovation doesn't work if the judiciary is not independent," said Roberts.

He added: "Its job is to obviously decide cases — but in the course of that, check the excesses of Congress or of the executive. And that does require a degree of independence."