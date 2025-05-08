Watch MAGA supporters struggle to explain religious freedom at NRA convention

NRA, meet TGL. Another far-right event means another opportunity for The Good Liars to let the MAGA cult tell on themselves. The annual National Rifle Association convention is practically a religious event for certain conservative sects, and the energy was especially high this year in the wake of Trump's election.

My favorite part of any Good Liars video is the moment the interviewee realizes they've been backed into a corner and silently walks away, and this one delivers in spades. An all-timer TGL moment comes from one attendee explaining his views on freedom of religion: he believes you can be whatever kind of Christian you want.