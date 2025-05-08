Wondering how to waste time online like a champion? Try the Bored Button

The Bored Button is a fun way to explore the internet randomly. The bored button will take you to an entertaining website, many of which remind me of the earlier days of the web in their simplicity. I've spent way too long clicking away at the bored button, getting distracted by the novelty sites it takes me to.

The bored button took me to a rock paper scissors site, where you simply play rock paper scissors against your computer (I lost). Next, I was taken to a site that let me know when I'd turn 1,000 years old, if I were to somehow beat the odds and live that long. I was also taken to pictureofhotdog.com, which is more than just a hotdog on a white background – it's an interactive site where you can customize the hotdog with various toppings like ketchup, mustard, pickles, and even unexpected items like basketballs, hats, and sprinkles. You can even make the hotdog beautiful, patriotic, vintage, or turn it into a purple Chicago-style dog.

The bored button will waste your time, but in a fun way. Click it once, and you're playing with a customizable hotdog. Click it again, and you're sobbing because the internet told you you'll turn 1,000 years in 3027, and you absolutely will not make it.

