Diddy lawyer scolded by judge after calling prosecutors "a six-pack of white women"

The federal judge in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial rebuked one of his lawyers over an "outrageous" comment about the disgraced rap mogul's prosecutors, described as a "six-pack of white women" on a podcast.

A transcript of a robing room meeting on Tuesday contained the conversation between Judge Arun Subramanian and attorney Mark Geragos. … When it seemed that Geragos was about to criticise prosecutors over the issue of pretrial publicity, the judge cut him off, saying: "Let's just have some real talk."

A strategy of generating divisive news coverage centering on himself would be classic Geragos. Doing it before the jury is selected, though, seems risky; time management was never his forté.