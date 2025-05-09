First American Pope is not Trump, despite his own fantasizing

It's official: we have the first American Pope in Vatican history. Less encouraging are his historic stances on issues like gender and LGBT+ rights, but either way President Trump has cheered on his election, calling Pope Leo XIV's ascension "such an honor" for the country.

Naturally, one can assume he's only trying to save face in the wake of his own designs for the papacy failing. (Joking. (Sort of.)) Just a few days ago, probably after watching the guide to becoming pope in the wake of Pope Francis' passing and convincing himself he could do it for real, Trump or his social media team published an AI-generated picture of the President in the Pope's vestments. Although blasphemous to both Catholics and artists, Trump defended the post as a joke – a favorite excuse of the online far-right.

Throughout his political career, Trump has embraced bold visuals, from posing in a garbage truck to standing outside a church during protests against police brutality. But the experts told Reuters that unlike those rooted in reality, AI images blur fact and fiction in ways that can mislead. "I think we are seeing a new phenomenon – the merging of social media and AI power, organized for political power and narrative dominance," said John Wihbey, director of the AI-Media Strategies Lab at Northeastern University in Boston. "He's exploiting this uncharted territory," Wihbey said. "I suspect politicians around the world will begin to use generative AI and social together in newfound ways." Trump told reporters on Monday that the pope image was posted as a joke on his Truth Social account, which was then reposted by the White House across social media. "I had nothing to do with it," Trump said. "It was just, somebody did it in fun. It's fine. Have to have a little fun don't you?" The White House did not respond to questions about who other than Trump posts to his Truth Social account and who created the two memes.

At least with Trump's papal ambitions foiled, all we have to worry about is his third term.