Jail for man who publicly sodomized himself with cucumber, etc.

A man seen and filmed in public doing unspeakable things with a cucumber was sentenced this week in DC Superior Court to serve six months in jail. And it wasn't the first pickle that he found in himself; Anthony Hines pleaded guity to five counts of lewd, indecent, or obscene acts and four counts of unlawful entry of private property.

Questions swirled online after one homeowner shared her concerns with DC News Now in September after her SUV was targeted by a man in her alleyway, where he was seen using a cucumber he lodged in the vehicle's grille in a sex act. The incident happened in broad daylight, mere yards from Dunbar High School, and was the only known sex act at the time, allegedly involving Hines.

He apparently became quite well-known to locals: "One handrail in question in an alleyway on Q Street Northwest was reportedly targeted twice and is now wrapped in sandpaper."

The owner of the SUV used to mount the cucumber seems to have the right attitude: "I am thankful to the community for helping crack the case of the vegetable voyeur and look forward to enjoying farmer's market season in peace"

Previously: Voyeur hid cell phone in rear