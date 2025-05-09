Newark mayor arrested at ICE facility after refusing to leave

The mayor of New Jersey's largest city walked into a federal immigration facility Thursday and refused to leave until authorities arrested him, causing a showdown between local and federal law enforcement.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was taken into custody after allegedly ignoring "multiple warnings from federal authorities to vacate the ICE detention center in Newark," according to reporting by Shore News Network. The confrontation began when Baraka made an unannounced visit to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing facility within city limits.

"He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state," U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said in a statement. "He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW."

Baraka, a Democrat currently running for governor, has consistently challenged federal immigration enforcement practices and championed sanctuary city policies.

As of Thursday evening, no formal charges had been filed in state or federal court records.

