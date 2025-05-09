Right-wing reggae is about as terrible as you'd expect

Bob Marley didn't die for this. As part of the far right's ongoing efforts to prove that hey, they can make art too, a few short-lived right-wing music careers have taken form, but none are quite so perplexing as Abba Alabanza. The main claim to fame of this self-described 'Christian Reggae Artist,' who of course rocks crusty white-guy dreads, is taking a genre of music that has been traditionally associated with rebellion against entrenched structures of power and using it to wholeheartedly endorse entrenched structures of power. Alabanza boasts such hits as "I Just Want a Housewife," "Do Not Be So Fat" and of course his undisputed masterpiece "Feminism Is a Problem".

As is the tradition with these kinds of creators, the actual quality of the work is secondary to how mad it makes the imaginary liberals in their head. It's been said before, but art created out of spite is always doomed to fail, and that is the fatal flaw of this kind of right-wing content — hatred is inherently destructive, and thus not a viable way to create. That's how you get shitty reggae.