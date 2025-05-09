Save on these bedtime-ready wireless earbuds — now just $26

TL;DR: Get a good night's sleep with the SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking True Wireless Earbuds, now for only $25.99 (reg. $34.99).

Ready to drift off to sleep listening to your favorite content? Normal earbuds may not be comfortable to wear lying down, but the SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking True Wireless Earbuds were designed to be worn at bedtime. And right now, you can stop counting sheep and start rocking these with your pajamas for just $25.99 (reg. $34.99).

Make bedtime more relaxing with these noise-blocking earbuds

Get cozy while listening to your favorite playlist, a relaxing podcast, or an audiobook guaranteed to put you to sleep with the SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking True Wireless Earbuds.

Their flat design provides maximum comfort no matter which way you prefer to sleep — on your back, front, or side. And at just 3g each, you won't feel any pressure on your ears at night. Breathable, comfy ErgoLoops ensure the earbuds stay in place all night so that you won't lose one tossing and turning.

The SleepEEZ earbuds offer just the right amount of noise blocking, so annoying sounds like snoring or traffic outside our window will be muffled. Since they're powered by Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, you can pick your preferred sleepy time content and listen to that as you wind down for the night.

There are sleep timers available that range from 30 minutes to two hours, so you don't have to turn the earbuds off yourself. And you don't have to worry about battery life — a single charge offers an impressive 20 hours of playtime. When you do need to power them back up, it only takes 60 minutes to get back up to 100%.

