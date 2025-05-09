Save time and money with this $20 Sam’s Club membership

TL;DR: Score a 1-year Sam's Club membership for just $20 (reg. $50) through March 12.

Ready to start saving on everyday items? If you're looking to stretch your dollar a little further, this membership to Sam's Club may do the trick. You can even kick off your savings by scoring $30 off your 1-year Sam's Club membership, because you can score one for $20 for just three more days.

Save big on everything from food to furniture

Give your wallet an upgrade with this 1-year Sam's Club membership. It's a true one-stop shop for savings, where you can score a computer, dishwasher, and ingredients for dinner all under one roof. And since you're buying in bulk, you also save time, as you can cut back on your shopping trips.

Need paper towels? How about diapers? It's easy to buy it all in bulk at Sam's Club. You can even stop by the pharmacy and pick up a prescription when you're done.

Savings extend outside the store, too — you can also secure discounts on hotel rooms, car rentals, live events, movies, and more with your annual membership.

If sustainability is top of mind, rest easy knowing Sam's Club has made a commitment to energy-efficient operations, supporting eco-friendly products, and even offering bulk packaging to reduce waste.

This 1-year membership is available for new Sam's Club members and former members whose membership expired six months ago or longer. Purchasing also enrolls you in auto-renewal.

Act fast because you only have three more days to score this 1-year Sam's Club membership with Auto-Renew for just $20 (reg. $50).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

