Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden was "abruptly fired" Thursday by President Trump. Hayden was the first woman and the first African American to be librarian of Congress, confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2016.

Hayden, whose 10-year term was set to expire next year, had come under backlash from a conservative advocacy group that had vowed to root out those standing in the way of Trump's agenda. The group, American Accountability Foundation, accused her and other library leaders of promoting children's books with "radical" content and literary material authored by Trump opponents.

What I've quoted above is a good example of journalists editing MAGA gibberish ("transing kids") into shape by paraphrasing it in formal journalistic english, picking the sanest tweets to quote, etc.

"Enough is enough," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who called Hayden "a "trailblazer, a scholar, and a public servant of the highest order."

Perhaps it would help if Schumer sent Trump another "very strongly-worded letter."

Hayden is only the latest federal official to be fired by Trump or forced to resign by cuts or political interference from the White House. Earlier this week, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Acting Administrator Cameron Hamilton was fired shortly after publicly opposing a proposed $644 million budget cut to the agency. Hamilton was a former Navy SEAL appointed by Trump and his departure creates uncertainty just weeks before hurricane season.

In the Department of Justice, a group of seven prosecutors resigned in protest over orders to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Trump has also dismissed at least 17 inspectors general across various federal agencies.

Conversely, Trump found himself unable to fire Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, though he rants about him a lot on social media.