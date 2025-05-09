Trump names Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as DC prosecutor

Sir, a second tired and emotional Fox News host has hit the establishment. All rise for Jeanine Pirro, named as interim U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C. by president Trump.

After Trump's 2020 loss to Joe Biden, Pirro made false statements about the election that were part of a lawsuit against Fox News by a company that makes voting machines. The case was settled for more than $787m (£594m). Trump called Pirro "a powerful crusader for victims of crime" in a social media post announcing his selection.

Pirro's misadventures go far beyond the colossally-expensive Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit and include inflammatory remarks about Muslims and accusations of fabrication by a literary collaborator who sued her. Her husband is a convicted tax cheat—pardoned by none other than Donald Trump—and she reportedy owes hundreds of thousands of dollars from past political campaigns. Her famed ramblings and lack of specific experience will get the news, but it boils down to one thing: she will do what Trump asks of her without question.