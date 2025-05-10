Kanye West ode to Hitler a big hit in Musk's digital cesspool

Remember when Kanye West was just your garden-variety megalomaniac who occasionally interrupted awards shows? Those were the days.

As reported in NBC News, Ye (the artist formerly known as both Kanye West and "somewhat stable") has dropped his latest masterpiece: a Hitler appreciation anthem called "Heil Hitler" that's racking up millions of views on Elon Musk's Xitter.

While other platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud are frantically playing whack-a-mole with this goosestepping garbage, X is letting it spread faster than a freshman's mono at spring break.

From NBC News:

On Thursday, Ye uploaded a video for the song on X, where it remained up as of Friday evening and received more than 6.5 million views. At least 12,000 users and a handful of right-wing influencers quickly shared the clip on their pages. Ye's most recent repost is of a video mixing historical clips of Hitler together with his song as a backing track. He also shared a video on X of influencer Andrew Tate — a self-described misogynist — playing the song in his car. That video has been viewed over 3 million times.

