Former colonial rulers are now "refugees" in Trump's America. As reported in CBS News, the administration is rolling out the red carpet for white South Africans faster than Elon Musk can tank a stock price.

Remember when refugee processing took longer than Jupiter's orbital period? Not anymore! If you're an Afrikaner claiming "persecution" because you can't keep all your colonial-era land holdings, your application gets processed faster than a Twitter verification badge.

The same administration that slammed the door on actual refugees fleeing war zones is now finding creative ways to repurpose HHS funds. They're providing these "victims of discrimination" with prepaid phones, weather-appropriate clothing, and presumably, a shoulder to cry on about the hardships of post-apartheid life.

You've got to admire the breathtaking efficiency. While 12,000 previously approved refugees sit in limbo, these special snowflakes are getting processed in weeks. Funny how that works.

