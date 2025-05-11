Can you believe the gorgeous floral arrangements on this NYC stoop are actually made from LEGO?

I absolutely love this beautiful floral-laden stoop on Manhattan's Upper East Side. It's overflowing with bright, colorful flowers and is breathtakingly gorgeous! If you look closely, though, you'll realize that these aren't just any flowers—they're actually made out of LEGO!

The brownstone featuring this lovely stoop is owned by Kristi Hemric, who describes herself as a "lifestyle and travel blogger. She lives there with her four children and decorates it for every holiday, season, and occasion.

On her Instagram, Hemric recently explained the project, which was created to celebrate Mother's Day:

This Mother's Day, we traded fresh-cut flowers…for something a little more me — blooms you can build. @legoBotanicals let us create a bouquet that doesn't wilt, doesn't need watering, and comes with a whole lot of heart. Because being a mom means teaching them how to play… and sometimes, letting them teach you. Here's to flowers that never fade — and the moms who never stop blooming.

You can see some footage of Hemric assembling some of the floral pieces with her children here, and see more of the beautiful display here (accompanied by a bunch of fluffy dogs!). Here's another post that provides an awesome tour of the display including some close-ups of many of the flowers, and you can see yet another tour here.

I don't care that this is a collaboration with LEGO, I love it anyway, unashamedly–let me have some beauty in my life, please! We could all use a little more color and brightness in our world, so bring on the LEGO stoop display!

You can see it for yourself in real life if you're in Manhattan—according to this post, it's at East 78th Street between 2ndand 3rd Avenues. And for more of Hemric's stoop decorations through the seasons, visit her Instagram.

Previously:

• Lego YouTuber vows wild, possibly impossible viewer-driven creation

• My kid's latest LEGO Star Wars project

• The YouTube channel 'I Like Home' creates some wild Lego Mukbangs

• I bought this set for the LEGO Yoda minifig

• Being a Lego Master Builder is a real career path, and I'm seriously reconsidering my life choices

• 10 very large LEGO projects

• My daughter loves LEGO, maybe their creative toolbox will encourage her to code

• Lego Heroica: fun adventure gaming for kids