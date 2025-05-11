The best ASMR you'll see today: A WWII-era tank crushing a Tesla

People seem to forget that fascism lost last time – or at the very least, that knowledge hasn't stopped unelected President Elon Musk from hitching his wagon to the movement all the same. As a helpful reminder, English WWII veteran Ken, 98, has illustrated this point in the most eloquent way possible: crushing a Tesla under an antique Sherman tank.

There's an almost ASMR-like quality in the way the car's chassis buckles and eventually breaks under the tank's treads, to say nothing of the obvious striking visual metaphor. I'm unashamed to admit I've watched this short clip far too many times – there's just something about it that gives me the warm fuzzies like you wouldn't believe.