Alaska volcano showing signs of imminent eruption

Mount Spurr, a volcano west of Anchorage, Alaska, will likely erupt in the next weeks or months. The volcano, known as K'idazq'eni, literally "that which is burning inside," in the native language of Tanaina, last erupted in 1992.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory reports detecting over 100 earthquakes a week under the volcano, and 450 metric tons of sulfur dioxide are spewing from the peak's fumaroles. The imminent eruption will likely be similar to the 1992 and 1953 events, with one or more explosive eruptions, an ash cloud covering hundreds of miles, and up to a quarter of an inch of falling ash.

Volcanic ash is a significant hazard to air travel, and the eruption could seriously impact homes and businesses within the cloud's range. Anchorage airport, roughly 80 miles from Mount Spurr, is prepared to shut down and divert flights to Fairbanks. Alaska is well-prepared for eruptions, with over fifty active volcanoes within its boundaries. Alaska's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has a fact sheet with additional information for residents.

