Microsoft dropped a lifetime license for Office and we're all being super normal about it

TL;DR: Get Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, and more, for life for only $49.97.

Don't you just love paying for something every month and never actually owning it? What, you don't? In that case, why are you using Microsoft 365? That's the rental car of productivity software. If you want a smooth ride you can actually own, check out Microsoft Office. A lifetime license just went on sale for $49.97 (reg. $219.99).

Does Microsoft Office really last for life?

Sure does! This version of Microsoft Office comes with the full suite of software to install on one computer. That means you'll be getting

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

Teams (free version)

OneNote

Publisher

Access

These apps may look a little different from the ones included in Microsoft 365, but that's just because they're slightly older versions. They still work great, and the price won't randomly go up next time Microsoft decides in needs a little more money.

After you make your purchase, you'll get your download keys in your inbox. Install your apps on a PC of your choosing, and you're good to go. No more recurring fees. No more random updates that totally overhaul how your apps work. No more annoying AI suggestions that clutter your workspace.

You have until June 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a Microsoft Office Pro 2021 Lifetime License for $49.97.

No coupon needed.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change

See other items in the shop.