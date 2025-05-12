Qatar gifts Trump a $400m jumbo jet

Qatar, the tiny but wealthy monarchy on the Arabian peninsula, has reportedly offered Donald Trump a jumbo jet. Trump, if he accepts it, will use the new plane as Air Force One while he is president, offering a fig leaf of officiality to what is otherwise a naked bribe.

The administration will retrofit the plane so it can be used in Trump's official capacity as president. The lavish gift is likely to raise questions from legal scholars and experts surrounding the legality of the move. A new commercial Boeing 747-800 costs roughly $400 million, according to data from 2019, the most recent year for which data is publicly available. …

"We may buy a plane or get a plane, or something," he said in February, according to a Reuters report at the time, while touring a Qatari 747 at Florida's Palm Beach International Airport.