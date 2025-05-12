RFK Jr and grandkids celebrated mother's day with a swim in a sewage-filled creek

I am sure their mothers are unconcerned, but RFK Jr took his grandkids swimming in Washington D.C.'s well-known polluted Rock Creek.

Vaccine denialism and now just simple reckless disregard for National Park Service warnings to stay out of the water. RFK Jr has some belief he and his progeny are immune to these things, and I hope for the kid's sake he isn't proven wrong this time. Sounds like an awful place to swim.

But Rock Creek's water quality issues are hardly a secret. One 2021 report found "high E. coli values, indicating sewage pollution," likely resulting from "antiquated sewers that have long since passed their useful life." Earlier this month, DC Water announced it would undertake an emergency repair of a major sewer line, putting Rock Creek at even further risk of contamination, after finding a 200-foot-long crack in a section of piping that dates back to the 1800s. Of course, if there were absolutely anyone who seemed like they might take the risk of knowingly swimming in sewer water, it'd be hard to come up with a more likely candidate than Kennedy. This is a man who swears by raw milk, who has questioned whether germs cause disease, and who (deep breath for this one) has speculated that he may have been exposed to the parasitic worm that ate part of his brain when he stuck his hand in the bloody mouth of a dead bear before driving with the carcass to Manhattan and abandoning it in Central Park (exhale). What, you thought a little poop water would stop this guy from enjoying Mother's Day? Vanity Fair

Previously:

• 'I have a this active measles virus — I just wanna stab everybody' — Jon Hamm steals show as unhinged RFK Jr on SNL

• It can't just be the brain worm: what the hell is wrong with RFK, Jr?