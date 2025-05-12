Wealthy South Africans fly private jet to claim refugee status, but Episcopal Church isn't playing along

The Episcopal Church just turned down millions in federal funding — because it refused to come to the aid of 59 white South Africans "refugees" who landed at Dulles Airport this week.

The church's refugee agency chose to end its 40-year partnership with the U.S. government rather than help resettle these South Africans, who jumped ahead of thousands of other refugees in a controversial fast-track program. While most refugee admissions are frozen, this group arrived on a private charter jet to a government welcome committee, the Associated Press reports.

For Episcopal Migration Ministries, which has found homes for over 110,000 people fleeing war and persecution since the 1980s, the decision came down to principles. The church's deep ties to South Africa's anti-apartheid movement — and its current mission of racial justice — made it impossible to participate. The timing is especially stark: thousands of vetted refugees, including Iraqis and Afghans who helped U.S. troops, remain stranded overseas due to program shutdowns.

"I am saddened and ashamed that many of the refugees who are being denied entrance to the United States are brave people who worked alongside our military in Iraq and Afghanistan and now face danger at home because of their service to our country," said Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe in explaining the church's exit from federal refugee work.