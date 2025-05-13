Conservative British MP charged with sexual assault at exclusive London private club

A newly elected British MP has been charged with sexually assaulting two women at one of London's most exclusive private clubs.

As reported by Politico, Patrick Spencer, who entered Parliament last July representing Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, faces two counts of sexual assault. The alleged incidents occurred at the Groucho Club in August 2023, before Spencer became an MP. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) brought the charges after reviewing evidence from the Metropolitan Police Service.

The Conservative Party immediately suspended Spencer's membership and removed him from their parliamentary group. The charges involve two separate women at the Groucho Club — a prestigious London venue popular with celebrities. The club temporarily closed in November 2023 when police suspended its operating license, though it reopened in January.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial," said Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division. "It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

A Conservative spokesperson stated: "The Conservative Party believes in integrity and high standards. We have taken immediate action. Patrick Spencer MP has been suspended from the Conservative Party, and the whip withdrawn, with immediate effect."

