Dead birds alarm residents of California neighborhood

Birds are dying at an "alarming" rate in a neighborhood in Richmond, California, and they go with a pop: more than 50 have dropped from a power line they perch on. "It's very traumatic," one Maximilian Bolling told ABC News 7 there.

Ring security video from one homeowner captured a loud pop. You then see a bird fall lifeless to the ground, and the passersby gasp. Residents say the "pop" sounds like a BB gun or firecracker and has been happening far too often. "It sounded like a firecracker, and a black bird — a starling — just plummeted to the ground," said Mark Hoehner, who witnessed one of the incidents firsthand several months ago. "I've been under the birds when it happens, and I know where the sound is coming from. It's coming from up on the pole." "It was just horrifying," said resident Sharon Anderson. "I didn't even know what was happening at first."

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has put out a statement.

"On Saturday, April 26, 2025, at about 5:00 pm, Contra Costa deputy sheriffs were dispatched to the 6100 block of Bernhard Avenue in unincorporated Richmond for a report of a suspicious circumstance. A resident reported multiple birds were possibly electrocuted when they landed on a powerline. A report was made and PG&E was requested to respond to the location to inspect the powerlines."

The power company insists the birds are not being electrocuted. Implied: someone is shooting them.

"We appreciate the concern of our customers in Richmond about the recent series of bird deaths. We have asked the California Department of Fish & Wildlife to evaluate several of the bird corpses. They have shared that the birds show no evidence of electrocution, and that their deaths were caused by trauma, potentially from a pellet or BB gun or a slingshot. PG&E does not believe that there was an issue with our electrical equipment and agrees that these birds were not electrocuted. Neighbors have asked the Contra County Sheriff's Office to look into this situation. The pole at issue is compliant with avian safe standards, as established by the Avian Powerline Interaction Committee."

California Department of Fish & Wildlife:

CDFW's Wildlife Health Lab staff found no signs of electrocution in the collected birds. The birds did show injuries consistent with trauma that could possibly have been caused by pellet gun, BB gun or a slingshot. CDFW also received photos of other dead birds found at the location that showed injuries consistent with trauma. The exact cause of the trauma to all of these birds could not be determined.

Find the gun and you've found your shooter.

