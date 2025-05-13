Even Republicans admit Trump's jet is an unconstitutional bribe

From crackpot influencers to sitting Senators and Congresspeople, even MAGA Republicans have to admit this jet is a bald-faced bribe.

I am left wondering what this "gift" jet is a distraction from, because it is so fantastically illegal that even Chuck Schumer is abandoning writing sternly worded letters and is instead "doing something" (even though it is still ineffective).

"This is not a gift" from Qatar, it's "a bribe," Batya Ungar-Sargon, who has championed the MAGA movement on CNN and other channels, told Newsmax on Monday afternoon. National Review contributing editor Andrew McCarthy wrote Monday that accepting the plane is "indefensible," arguing that "the president and his flacks again demonstrate that they don't grasp the concepts of constitutional duty and conflicts of interest." He cited the "Trump family crypto venture" as another example. CNN

Whoa, Nikki Haley has crawled out of the woodwork:

Even Trump's former U.N. Ambassador and now political rival, Nikki Haley, strongly criticized the move. "Accepting gifts from foreign nations is never a good practice," she said. "It threatens intelligence and national security. Especially when that nation supports a terrorist organization. If this were Biden, we would be furious." MTN

What the hell is wrong with the planes the United States has provided? Why would he even want to accept this gift? Does he really want the airplane at his library? Funding-wise it seems he hates libraries.

