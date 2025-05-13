Javelinas return for revenge on Arizona golf course

Remember back in October of 2023 when Em Casey, Assistant Superintendent at Seven Canyons Golf Club in Sedona, Arizona, posted her frustration that "one of the most beautiful golf courses in the country" was "being destroyed by herds of javelina"? Much to my delight, #TeamJavelina came out in full force on the internet to defend the gorgeous beasts who were, after all, just looking for food and water on their home turf that was rudely taken over by a sport for rich people that's "terrible for the planet" and that has destroyed the natural habitats of many species.

Well, #TeamJavelina, are you ready to rally again? This time let's come to the defense of a lovely Javelina who was filmed recently at Rancho Mañana Golf Glub in Cave Creek, Arizona. At the beginning of the video, the javelina is simply standing next to a trash receptacle, sniffing its contents through the metal mesh. The men filming the hungry creature begin taunting it, saying "You look guilty! Right? Why you look so guilty?"

At this point the javelina pushes the trash can and tips it partly over, knocking it out of its in-ground mount. The men filming the video then start yelling: "Oooooooh! Yooo hoooo!," at which point the javelina stops and turns to look at them. They they start chastising the poor fellow, saying, "You're not supposed to be doing that! You're not supposed to be doing that, and you know that." As the javelina begins walking away, the men say, "That's a bad pig! That's a bad pig! Bad pig!" And as the javelina is well on its way, one of the men in the video throws out one last barb: "You got a nice set of legs on you, piggy!"

How rude! That poor javelina hasn't done anything wrong—what peccary wouldn't be tempted by some delicious trash after a long day of wandering an unfamiliar and foreign habitat? And if you're gonna yell at a javelina, at least learn a simple fact or two about them! I'm guessing those men filming have never read the classic children's book, "Don't Call Me Pig!: A Javelina Story, a delightful little tome all about javelinas, and how they ARE NOT PIGS, but, rather, collared peccaries.

Hey golf course guys—they aren't pigs, my dudes! Show a little respect next time and leave the poor creatures alone!

I feel like someone needs to contact A. Javelina so they can send the golf course defenders another excoriating missive, like their previous, "I Ate All Your Precious Golf Worms And I'd Do It Again." The new piece can begin with, "Oh is your precious trash can all knocked over?! I destroyed your precious garbage receptacle and I'd do it again!'

#TeamJavelina, RISE UP!