Tesla idling plants as more signs of doom appear

In addition to a massive inventory of unsellable Cybertrucks, Tesla's Chinese sales have fallen off a cliff, and the company is idling plants.

Tesla's sales in China are down dramatically, as are the exports of cars from its Chinese factories. Austin factory workers were told to take an unusually long Memorial "Week" off for Memorial Day. This on the heels of the terrible news that Tesla is amassing Cybertrucks, and that Elon will soon be back to direct decision-making.

Tesla told Austin workers on its Model Y and Cybertruck lines to stay home for the week of Memorial Day, three workers told Business Insider.

The break is unusually long, the workers said. Production lines were up and running during the same period last year, they said. Business Insider

But China remains vital for Tesla since it exports electric vehicles to other markets, like Europe, from its Gigafactory Shanghai. However, despite the heavy discounts on its vehicles in China, Tesla is having difficulties competing with the rapidly growing Chinese automakers. According to insurance registration data, Tesla delivered only 3,070 vehicles in China last week—down 69% from the same week last year. Electrek

