This $30 data shredder stick permanently erases your sensitive computer files

TL;DR: The Data Shredder Stick permanently deletes files from computers you're done with, and it's only $30.

Upgrading your PC is exciting. You get faster speeds, more storage, and you don't have to listen to your computer fan scream like a banshee. But before you sell, donate, or recycle your old machine, make sure your data is really gone. Simply deleting files won't cut it.

The Data Shredder Stick works like a digital paper shredder, turning your old files into unrecoverable digital dust, and it just went on sale for $29.99 (reg. $39.99).

How does the Data Shredder work?

It's honestly really simple. Plug the Data Shredder into any Windows PC, launch the included app, and start shredding. Want to delete a single folder? Just drag and drop. Need to wipe your whole drive? Select it and let the software do the work.

What's the difference between shredding and deleting your media? Shredding overwrites your old data, making it impossible to recover once done. You'll have greater peace of mind knowing your personal information and files won't fall into the wrong hands.

It's super easy to use this gadget, too. Here's how it works:

You can use the stick as many times as you want on as many devices as needed. Whether you're prepping a laptop for resale or just cleaning house digitally, it's simple and effective.

Get the Data Shredder Stick while it's still on sale for $29.99.

