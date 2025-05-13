Unsurprisingly, Walton Goggins killed it on SNL

Mr. Goggins has had an excellent hot streak recently. From Tarantino to The Righteous Gemstones to Fallout to The White Lotus, he's made himself practically a household name and — much more importantly — saved the reputation of the receding hairline in the eyes of a grateful nation. It's his recent Saturday Night Live appearance that's really made me perk up, though. Much like Jon Hamm before him, Goggins has proven that just because you're a guy in your fifties doesn't mean you can't be hilarious. The highlight of the night had to be Tiny Baby Shoe, where a lost shoe in the park blossoms into an unlikely love*.

*For Walton, at least. What was a night of honestly just okay scripts was nonetheless elevated by the sheer commitment to the bit. After watching the night's sketches, I now personally subscribe to the belief that inexplicable gun-loving founding father Matt and Goggins' immortal cowboy in Fallout are one and the same, and will be viewing all of the upcoming second season through that lens.