California's Newsom courts Republicans with cruelty

Ditching a tentpole of his platform, free health care for all Californians, regardless of immigration status, California Governor Gavin Newsom continues to think flirting with the right wing will win him the Presidency.

In what no one mistakes for anything but calculated attempts to appeal to "the center," Newsom continues to abandon his base. Believing he'll win California regardless spending time at the table with Nazis and conspiracy theorists who would deny us our fundamental human rights, Newsom is making sure we know he wants power for the wrong reasons. If one is willing to appeal to the Cruelty Caucus, they are not the candidate for me.

The idea that undocumented people should be denied basic care during a cost-of-living crisis is ugly enough coming from the right. Coming from Newsom, it's a betrayal. And it's shortsighted. For years, Democrats argued that it's both more humane and cheaper to cover undocumented residents rather than force them into emergency rooms for preventable and costly conditions. That logic didn't change. But Newsom has. What we're seeing here isn't leadership: it's positioning. Newsom is floating a test balloon for 2028. And if he thinks this is how he wins the center, he should prepare to lose the base he once built his name on. Daily Kos

Bonus from the Onion: Gavin Newsom Sits Down For Podcast With Serial Killer Who Targets Homeless

Previously:

• Canadians decline Gavin Newsom's dangerous invitation to visit California

• California governor Newsom vetoes AI safety law

• California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes free condoms for high school teens, allows retailers to refuse to sell them