Canada lures US medical pros with wild promise of "science"

As Trump keeps on Trumpin', those in the United States who can leave the United States are busy trying to leave the United States. One of the most prominent groups looking to fly the increasingly authoritarian coop? Healthcare workers.

According to CTV News, in the Canadian province of British Columbia, the number of applications from doctors and nurses to take off and work in The Great White North has increased by 167% over the past few months.

Given that the current federal administration is looking at leaving the World Health Organization and, has already made massive cuts to programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Food and Drug Administration, who can blame them?

British Columbia, along with the rest of Canada's provinces and territories, have been facing a decline in the quality of their healthcare, for years. Much of this is due to the declining number of family doctors, and a failure to make investments in their socialized healthcare system in manner that keeps pace with the surge in their population.

Looking to take advantages of America's growing exodus of doctors and nurses, the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, held a press conference this week promising healthcare workers that Canada won't do them dirty like their old used-to-be did. Come on up and we'll make life North of the Wall real nice for ya.

From Global News:

Some of the biggest talking points during the press conference were that Canada, get ready for it, believes in SCIENCE and reproductive rights. All jokes aside, I can't believe that these things are now selling points.

Yeah, it's a long video, but if you're a doctor looking to get the hell out of despot-controlled Dodge, chances are you'd be watching it, closely, and wondering if you should invest in a warmer winter coat.

