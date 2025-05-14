GoCable 8-in-1 charging cable and multitool on sale for $27

TL;DR: The GoCable is an 8-in-1 charging cable and multitool that just went on sale for $27.

Oh, what's that? Your phone charger can't slice open a box like a Michelin star chef flawlessly cleaving the crust off my PB&J? Time for an upgrade. The GoCable is part cable and part Swiss Army Knife. If you want one, they just went on sale for $26.99 (reg. $44.99).

An EDC cable you won't want to miss

At first glance, the GoCable looks like just another keychain cable. But flip it open, and you've got a sleek little tech multitool that handles way more than charging your phone.

The GoCable has eight functions to look out for, including 100W charging support, high-speed data transfer, and connectors for Lightning and USB-C devices. That means it powers your iPhone, Android, laptop, earbuds, and even your camera without needing a dozen different adapters.

The LED screen shows real-time charging info, so you're not guessing when your phone is going to be charged. The magnetic wrap keeps things clean and tangle-free, and the carabiner clip means it goes where you go.

Then come the bonuses. A hidden, safe-edged cutter for popping open boxes without shredding your fingers. A metal bottle opener for spontaneous refreshment. It's the kind of tool you forget you're carrying until it saves your day.

