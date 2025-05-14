GOP Congressman sound asleep on House floor when it's his turn to vote, as seen in comical footage (video)

There's sleepwalking, and then there's sleep-voting, which is what one Republican Congressman attempted to do at the crack of dawn this morning.

Utah's Rep. Blake Moore was pulling an all-nighter with the House Ways and Means Committee, but didn't quite make it through the night when it was his turn to vote. Comical footage shows the snoozing lawmaker dead to the world when his name was called out — not once but twice — for a yay or nay vote at 4:57 a.m. Finally, Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R–MN) reached over and reactivated him with a few urgent pats to his arm. (See video below, posted by Howard Mortman.)

It's 4:57am ET … there's another vote during the House Ways and Means markup … and they have to wake Rep. Blake Moore pic.twitter.com/Z2XlhiMtve — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) May 14, 2025

From Mediaite: The committee was in session to markup the massive spending package titled "the one big, beautiful bill." But for Rep. Moore, no legislation — no matter how beautiful — was evidently going to come between him and his beauty rest.

