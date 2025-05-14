HBO boldly innovates by reverting to old name

Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to rename its streaming service HBO Max. Again. Because that's definitely what was wrong with it.

As reported in CNBC, the company that brought us HBO Max, then Max, will now heroically circle back to HBO Max. It's like watching your drunk uncle try to parallel park – eventually he'll get it right, but at what cost to our collective dignity?

The stated reason? "Quality over quantity." Because nothing says "premium content" quite like playing musical chairs with your brand identity while Netflix casually adds another 100 million subscribers.

CEO David Zaslav declared this move would "accelerate growth." Unlike the last two name changes, which were just for funsies.

Meanwhile, they've lost NBA rights and are more focused on debt management than content creation. But thank goodness they've solved the pressing issue of what words appear on the loading screen.

Let's be real – this is the streaming equivalent of your friend who keeps changing their Instagram handle thinking it'll fix their life. Spoiler alert: It won't.

Previously:

• The 1981 HBO special that introduced the nation to Pee-wee Herman

• HBO Bitcoin documentary claims to unmask Satoshi Nakamoto