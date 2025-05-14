Incredible video from Myanmar earthquake shows the ground rupture and shift

A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar in April of 2025, with its epicenter near the city of Mandalay. The quake caused over 5000 deaths in Myanmar and over 11,000 injuries. Hundreds are still missing. The earthquake and its aftershocks also caused significant property damage in Bangkok, Thailand, almost 600 miles away.

Originally posted on Facebook, the surveillance video purports to show the moment the quake struck. The footage shows the ground start to shake, a security gate being thrown open, and the ground splitting and shifting along the road in front of the camera as power lines and water towers collapse. This recording is believed to be the first ever of a fault rupture in progress.

For a more in-depth look at the quake and the surface rupture played at multiple speeds, check out this video by Shawn Willsey: Geology Explained. Skip past the science and go directly to the footage here, if you must, but the science is really interesting.

