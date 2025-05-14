New Oklahoma standards teach kids how to be conspiracy theorists

Oklahoma's education department just announced they're teaching kids how to put on tinfoil hats as part of their new curriculum.

As reported by NPR, state superintendent Ryan Walters has decreed that high school students must learn about nonexistent "discrepancies" in the 2020 election.

Students must investigate such scholarly topics as "sudden batch dumps" and "bellwether county trends" — terms that sound like they came straight from late-night Xitter rants.

Walters claims these standards will give students "an accurate and comprehensive view of historical events, while also reinforcing the values that make our country great."

"That is not teaching critical thought," says Tammy Patrick, chief programs officer for the Election Center. "Teaching critical thought is to frame it in such a way that instructs the students to find something that sounds odd to them, and then to dig deeper into, why is it the case that the thing that sounds strange to you, when you put it into context, is it still odd? Or do you now understand better the complexity of conducting elections in the United States of America?"

From NPR:

Aaron Baker is an Oklahoma City high school government teacher. Because the standard is for U.S. History, he won't teach them in his classroom. But he said if he had to, he would include a fact check. "I would have no qualms at all about telling my students — in fact, I've been telling my students for four years — that the courts have declared over and over again, multiple times, that there was not widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election," Baker said.

Previously:

• 'A little rough': ICE attacks US citizens in Oklahoma City

• Oklahoma parents sue to block State Superintendent's $3m plan to have kids study Trump Bible in class

• Oklahoma Republicans are tearing themselves apart as they confront the economic wreckage of their policies

• How about we fix America by just turning Oklahoma into a giant lake?

• Thousands of Oklahoma teachers, inspired by West Virginia, are planning a walkout

• Oklahoma schools go on 4-day weeks so teachers can work at Walmart on Mondays to make rent