Petting zoo death: man found dead in kangaroo pen in South Carolina

A petting zoo is currently under investigation after a 52-year-old South Carolina man, Eric Slate, was found dead with "multiple blunt injuries" inside of the kangaroo enclosure. It's believed that the kangaroo killed the man, but we won't know for sure until the autopsy is complete. Slate's brother owns the petting zoo, and you can see Slate here roughhousing with the kangaroo that allegedly killed him.

Slate's brother says he doesn't believe the kangaroo was responsible for Slate's death. If not the kangaroo, then who? The kangaroo is currently being quarantined.

Although It's incredibly rare for a death to occur at a petting zoo, it can happen, especially with a large animal like a kangaroo. Adult kangaroos, especially males, can be dangerous. They can kick with tremendous force and scratch with their claws, posing a serious risk if they feel threatened. Despite this, you are more likely to die from coming across E.coli at a petting zoo than from an angry animal.

