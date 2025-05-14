President who wasn't a greedy monster dies at 89

In an era where politicians treat public office like a golden ticket to grift-ville, Uruguay's José Mujica spent his presidency living in a tiny farmhouse and driving a beat-up Volkswagen Beetle. Now he's dead at 89, probably from the shock of seeing what passes for leadership these days.

As reported by the BBC, Mujica — who went from guerrilla fighter to president without ever upgrading his wardrobe – spent 14 years in prison, escaped twice, survived being tortured and shot six times, talked to ants during solitary confinement, and still turned out more stable than most politicians who summer in the Hamptons. He died after battling esophageal cancer

This guy legalized weed, gay marriage, and abortion while living on a farm and donating 90% of his salary. Try finding another president whose biggest scandal was refusing to live in a mansion.

"Poor are those who want more," Mujica once said, presumably while every other world leader was busy measuring their yacht's yacht.

Mujica proved it's possible to lead without being a corrupt nightmare person. Which means every other politician is choosing to be terrible on purpose.

Previously:

• How Uruguay's answer to The Beatles shaped Latin American rock in the 1960s

• Expert shares the best and worst countries for Americans who want to escape