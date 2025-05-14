These incredibly detailed miniature food sculptures look shockingly life-like!

These miniature food sculptures made from polymer clay are amazing! They are so detailed and so realistic—and they look good enough to eat!

The beautiful tiny creations are made by polymer clay miniature artist Yulia Bukharova, who posts short videos—like this one—of the mini foods she makes—which include broccoli, potatoes, cauliflower, bell peppers, avocados, sushi, and oh-so-much more—on her Instagram.

She is also, as she describes, the "founder of the world's first vegetable modeling school." She currently offers a variety of online courses, each focusing on different kinds of foods, including cupcakes, vegetables, breads, coconuts, mushrooms, grapes, and apples.

She describes her passion for miniature sculptures on her website:

With no prior experience in art or sculpture, I taught myself through experimentation and perseverance. My dedication paid off as I developed unique techniques for creating realistic-looking vegetables, such as using pastel to give potatoes a natural appearance. . . My work is not just a job; it is a source of inspiration and joy that I am excited to share with others. As my children grow older and attend school, I look forward to dedicating more time to this beloved craft and continuing to inspire others through my courses.

If you want to learn more about Bukharova's work, visit her Instagram or website. And if you want to see more miniature art of all kinds, check out this YouTube channel called "Tiny Section"—it's filled talented artists sharing their awesome work!

Previously:

• Amazing polymer clay Star Wars/Zombie jewelry

• Polymer clay skull ring

• Watch this artist make a Minecraft diorama out of polymer clay

• Delightful creatures made with hand-looped polymer clay

• MakerCamp: Polymer clay medallions

• Sugru: polymer clay that fixes and sticks to pretty much everything

• How to sculpt tiny clay figurines